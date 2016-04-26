Pour cette version 46.0, la fondation l'accent sur la sécurité de son compilateur Javascript, sur le support de GTK3 sur Linux ainsi que l'amélioration de WebRTC.
Pour le reste :
ChangelogConsulter les notes de version de Mozilla Firefox 46.0
New
- Improved security of the JavaScript Just In Time (JIT) Compiler
- GTK3 integration (GNU/Linux only)
Fixed
- Screen reader behavior with blank spaces in Google Docs corrected
- Correct rendering for scaled SVGs that use a clip and a mask
Changed
- WebRTC fixes to improve performance and stability
Developer
- Display dominator trees in Memory tool
- Allocation and garbage collection pause profiling in the performance panel
- Launch responsive mode from the Style Editor @media sidebar
Télécharger Mozilla Firefox 46.0