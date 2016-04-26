NDFR : Mozilla Firefox 46.0
Vous avez une news à nous proposer ? Ecrivez-la et devenez rédacteur sur NDFR !

Actualité informatique

  • Commentaires
  • Ajouter un commentaire
  • Format imprimable
  • Envoyer par email
Depuis maintenant une bonne paires d'années, la navigateur de la fondation Mozilla se met à jour toutes les 6 à 8 semaines et propose plus ou moins de grosses nouveautés.

Pour cette version 46.0, la fondation l'accent sur la sécurité de son compilateur Javascript, sur le support de GTK3 sur Linux ainsi que l'amélioration de WebRTC.

Pour le reste :

Changelog
 
New

- Improved security of the JavaScript Just In Time (JIT) Compiler
- GTK3 integration (GNU/Linux only)

Fixed

- Screen reader behavior with blank spaces in Google Docs corrected
- Correct rendering for scaled SVGs that use a clip and a mask

Changed

- WebRTC fixes to improve performance and stability

Developer

- Display dominator trees in Memory tool
- Allocation and garbage collection pause profiling in the performance panel
- Launch responsive mode from the Style Editor @media sidebar
Consulter les notes de version de Mozilla Firefox 46.0

Télécharger Mozilla Firefox 46.0
  • BlinkList
  • Bookmarks
  • del.icio.us
  • Digg it!
  • Facebook
  • Furl
  • Fuzz
  • Google
  • Mikiwi
  • Mister Wong
  • MySpace
  • Newsvine
  • Nuouz
  • reddit
  • Scoopéo
  • Spurl.net
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati
  • Twitter
  • Wikio
  • Yahoo! Bookmarks
  • Yahoo! Myweb

Ajouter un commentaire

Afficher l'actualité “Mozilla Firefox 46.0” sur le forum